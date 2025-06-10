Mexico's President Sheinbaum fires back at Kristi Noem over LA protest claims

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday rejected an allegation by a senior US official that she encouraged demonstrations against immigration raids in Los Angeles, calling it "absolutely false."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum (r.) has fired back after US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed she encouraged the protests in Los Angeles. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP

She responded on social media after Kristi Noem, President Donald Trump's Homeland Security secretary, accused her of "encouraging violent protests."

Sheinbaum reposted a video of her daily news conference the previous day, when she had condemned violent demonstrations and urged Mexicans living in the US "to act peacefully."

"We have always been against" violent protests, she wrote on X.

"On the other hand, our position is and will continue to be the defense of honest, hardworking Mexicans who support the United States economy and their families in Mexico," she added.

Earlier Tuesday, Noem told reporters at the White House: "Claudia Sheinbaum came out and encouraged more protests in LA, and I condemn her for that. She should not be encouraging violent protests that are going on."