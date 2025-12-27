Kim Jong Un emphasizes shared bloodshed in New Year's message to Putin

Seoul, South Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un highlighted on Saturday how his nation and Russia had shared "blood, life, and death" in the Ukraine war, as he sent President Vladimir Putin New Year's greetings.

Pyongyang has dispatched thousands of troops to fight for Moscow, according to South Korean and Western intelligence agencies, as Russia presses ahead with its nearly four-year invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Pyongyang acknowledged that it had sent troops to clear mines in Russia's Kursk region in August 2025.

At least nine troops from an engineering regiment were killed during the 120-day deployment, Kim said in a speech on December 12 marking the unit's homecoming.

Kim sent Putin his New Year's greetings a day after the North Korean leader ordered officials to step up missile production.

Pyongyang has increased missile testing in recent years – aimed, analysts say, at improving precision strike capabilities, challenging the US as well as South Korea, and testing weapons before exporting them to Russia.