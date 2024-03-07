Kim Jong-un poses with guns and urges "war drills" during latest outing

Kim Jong-un was pictured aiming a rifle during a visit to a North Korean army training base as he urged the intensification of "war drills." © via REUTERS

Wearing a black leather jacket, Kim was shown talking to ranks of heavily armed soldiers in camouflage, overseeing firing drills, and inspecting weaponry, images in the official Korean Central News Agency showed.



During his Wednesday visit to the base in the country's western region, Kim told the North Korean army to "steadily intensify the actual war drills aimed at rapidly improving its combat capabilities for perfect war preparedness," KCNA reported.

His visit comes as Seoul and Washington conduct their annual spring military exercises, known as Freedom Shield, which involve field exercises, missile interception drills and some live firing.

Pyongyang has called the drills "reckless", warning the allies they will pay a "dear price."

KCNA photos also show Kim being applauded by soldiers, who "pledged their intense loyalty" to him "in the sacred struggle for the security of the country".

So far this year, he has declared South Korea his country's "principal enemy," shut down agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach, and threatened war over "even 0.001 millimeter" of territorial infringement.