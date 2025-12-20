US "retaliation" strikes on Syria allegedly killed at least five IS members as Trump comments: "Just as I promised"

Damascus, Syria - A Syria monitor said Saturday that five Islamic State jihadist group members were killed in US strikes overnight as Jordan confirmed it participated in the raids , after a deadly attack on American troops last weekend.

In this US Army photo released on December 19, 2025 and taken from an undisclosed location on December 18, 2025, a US Airman attaches a GBU-31 munitions system to an F-15E Strike Eagle in the US Central Command area of responsibility, in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike. © US AIR FORCE / AFP

US forces said they struck more than 70 IS targets in what President Donald Trump described as "very serious retaliation" for the December 13 attack that killed two US soldiers and a US civilian.

Washington had said a lone IS gunman carried out the attack in central Syria's Palmyra, which is home to UNESCO-listed ancient ruins and was once controlled by jihadist fighters.

It was the first such incident since the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December last year, and Syrian authorities said the perpetrator was a security forces member who was due to be fired for his "extremist Islamist ideas."

IS has not claimed the attack.

Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP that "at least five members of the Islamic State group were killed" in eastern Syria's Deir Ezzor province, including the leader of a cell responsible for drones in the area.

Jordan's military said its air force joined the operation "to prevent extremist organisations from exploiting these areas as launching pads to threaten the security of Syria's neighbours and the region, particularly after terrorist organisation IS reconstituted itself and rebuilt its capacities in southern Syria."

A Syrian security source told AFP that the US strikes targeted IS cells in Syria's vast Badia desert, including in Homs, Deir Ezzor, and Raqa provinces, and did not include ground operations. Most of the targets were in a mountainous area running north of Palmyra, including towards Deir Ezzor, the source said, requesting anonymity.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that the US "struck more than 70 targets at multiple locations across central Syria with fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery."

"The operation employed more than 100 precision munitions targeting known ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites," CENTCOM said, using an acronym for the Islamic State group.