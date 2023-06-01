Kim Jong-un's sister makes North Korean satellite vow as she slams US "gangsters"

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister said Thursday that Pyongyang would "correctly" place a spy satellite into orbit soon, a day after their first attempt crashed .

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister, Kim Yo-jong (r.) said Pyongyang would "correctly" place a spy satellite into orbit soon. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Pyongyang has pitched its military satellite as a necessary counterbalance to the growing US military presence in the region, pointing to the US' ongoing joint drills with Seoul as one example of many.



North Korea's new Chollima-1 rocket lost thrust and plunged into the sea with its satellite payload on Wednesday, state media said in a rare same-day announcement following the failed launch.

Kim Yo-jong, who also serves as a spokesperson for the regime, said a second attempt would soon be made.

"It is certain that the DPRK's military reconnaissance satellite will be correctly put on space orbit in the near future and start its mission," she said Thursday, referring to North Korea by its official name.

Pyongyang also released photographs of what it said was the new Chollima-1 rocket taking off from a seaside launch site surrounded by flames and smoke.

The rocket – named after a mythical winged horse that often appears in Pyongyang's propaganda – featured a bulbous nose, apparently used to carry the satellite payload.