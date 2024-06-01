North Korea accused of sending more dirty balloons into South as Kim Jong-un's sister mocks warnings

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea again balloons full of trash into the South on Saturday, the South Korean military said, a day after Seoul warned it would respond to the provocations.

North Korea has been accused of sending more trash-carrying balloons into the South as leader Kim Jong-un's sister Kim Yo Jong mocked outraged responses. © Collage: REUTERS

Earlier this week, North Korea sent around 260 balloons carrying bags of trash, including manure, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.



Authorities in Seoul condemned that act as "low-class", and the South Korean unification ministry warned Friday that the government would take countermeasures if Pyongyang did not cease such "irrational" provocations.

North Korea is "once again floating balloons carrying waste toward the South", the JCS said in a text message to reporters.

It advised the public to refrain from touching the balloons if spotted and to report them to authorities.

The Seoul city government also sent a text alert to residents on Saturday, warning of an "unidentified object presumed to be North Korean propaganda leaflets".

The object has been "detected in the airspace near Seoul and is currently being addressed by the military," it said, advising residents to "refrain from outdoor activities".

Pyongyang defended its release of the balloons earlier this week, saying the "sincere gifts" were retaliation for the balloons sent into North Korea with propaganda against leader Kim Jong-un.