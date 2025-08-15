US and Philippines consider new missile systems as experts warn of increasing Chinese capabilities

Washington DC - As China's capabilities grow, the US and Philippines are reportedly discussing the deployment of additional missile launchers to improve defenses and deterrence in the South China Sea.

The governments of US President Donald Trump and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. are discussing additional missile systems to help counter China. © Collage: AFP/Handout/Armed Forces of the Philippines & AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Manila's ambassador to Washington on Thursday told the Associated Press (AP) that the US was in discussions about delivering a mid-range land-based missile system called the Typhon to the Philippines.

The move would come amid a stated bid to improve deterrence against aggression by Beijing in the South China Sea, which routinely intimidates Filipino vessels around a number of disputed shoals.

According to Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez, the US is considering deploying more Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) missile launchers, which could be used against Chinese ships.

"This is part of the strong US and Philippines defense partnership," Romualdez told the AP, and said that a possible NMESIS deployment "was being discussed for consideration by both sides."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made a diplomatic visit to Manila in March, where he claimed that peace could only be maintained "through strength" and vowed to improve deterrence.

"What we're dealing with right now is many years of deferred maintenance, of weakness, that we need to reestablish strength and deterrence in multiple places around the globe," Hegseth said.