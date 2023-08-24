North Korea fails to launch spy satellite for the second time!

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea 's second attempt to launch a military spy satellite into space has failed, state media reported on Thursday.

North Korea's second failed attempt to launch a military satellite was shown on TV in South Korea (pictured) and Japan. © REUTERS

The launch of a rocket carrying the Malligyong-1 spy satellite took place in the early hours of Thursday from a site in North Pyongan province, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.



The agency reported that the first and second stages of the rocket launch went as planned, but then failure struck "due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight."

North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) said that it would attempt a third launch in October following an investigation into the reasons of the failure, KCNA said.

On Thursday morning, the Japanese government said North Korea had fired a missile across southern Japan towards the Pacific. There were no reports of damage following the launch

The missile was launched from North Korea's Tongchang-ri space launch complex and flew over Okinawa in southern Japan towards the Pacific Ocean. Japan informed people in affected areas via the J-Alert warning system.