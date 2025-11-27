Canada's Carney comes under fire for advancing pipeline that poses climate risks

Toronto, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney signed an agreement Thursday with the western energy-producing Alberta province to advance a new oil pipeline, a divisive move raising concern about Ottawa's commitment to confronting climate change.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is facing backlash for signing an agreement to advance a controversial new oil pipeline. © Dave Chan / AFP

The memorandum of understanding charts a plan for a pipeline going from Alberta to Canada's Pacific coast, specifically to boost oil exports to Asia – in line with Carney's goal of expanding overseas trade to offset the damage of President Donald Trump's trade war.

"At the core of the agreement, of course, is a priority to have a pipeline to Asia," Carney said ahead of the signing alongside Alberta's conservative Premier Danielle Smith.

The deal marked a clear pivot for Carney's Liberal Party and a departure from the policies that defined former prime minister Justin Trudeau's decade in power.

Relations between Alberta and Ottawa cratered under Trudeau.

Smith repeatedly accused him of suffocating Alberta's potential economic growth through what she termed radical pro-climate policies.

Smith took a jab at Trudeau on Thursday, saying "the last 10 years have been an extremely difficult time."

Carney, who grew up in Alberta, has worked to improve relations with Smith, repeatedly discussing his desire to make Canada an energy superpower.

In backing a new pipeline, Carney is exposing himself to accusations of betraying Canada's climate commitments, including from within his own party.

But the prime minister – a UN climate envoy before entering Canadian politics earlier this year – insisted the project will also make Canada's oil sector "more sustainable."