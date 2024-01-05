North Korea fires hundreds of artillery shells near South Korean islands in major escalation

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea fired more than 200 artillery shells near two South Korean islands on Friday, Seoul's defense ministry said, warning the actions threatened peace and it would respond.

South Koreans watch a news report as North Korea launched over 200 artillery shells near two South Korean islands, which were immediately evacuated. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP

Residents on the two islands were ordered to evacuate, in one of the most serious military escalations between the two states since the North fired a barrage of shells at one of the islands in 2010.



Friday's live firing followed repeated warnings from Kim Jong-un's regime in Pyongyang that it was prepared for war against South Korea and its US ally.

"The North Korean military conducted over 200 rounds of firing today from around 09:00 to 11:00 (7 to 9 PM ET Thursday) in the areas of Jangsan-got in the northern part of Baengnyeong Island and the northern areas... of Yeonpyeong Island," a defence ministry official said at a briefing.

The ministry released a statement shortly after, saying: "This is a provocative act that threatens the peace on the Korean Peninsula."

"We sternly warn that North Korea bears full responsibility for this escalating crisis and strongly urge them to immediately cease these actions," it added.

"Our military closely tracks and monitors the situation in close coordination with the United States, and will take appropriate measures in response to North Korea's provocations."