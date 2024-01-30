North Korea launches more new-generation cruise missiles amid growing tensions

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea fired another round of cruise missiles on Tuesday, according to Seoul's military, extending a week-long flurry of tests that Pyongyang has said include a new generation of weapons.

North Korea launched what it says is a new generation of cruise missiles for the third time in less than a week. © REUTERS

South Korea's military "detected several unknown cruise missiles launched into the West Sea of North Korea around 07:00 (5 PM ET Monday)", Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.



South Korean and US intelligence agencies "are conducting a detailed analysis", the JCS said.

"Our military is cooperating closely with the U.S. while strengthening surveillance and vigilance, and is closely monitoring North Korea's activities," it added.

Unlike their ballistic counterparts, the testing of cruise missiles is not banned under current UN sanctions on Pyongyang, but the country has accelerated weapons testing in the new year, including tests of what it called an "underwater nuclear weapon system" and a solid-fuelled hypersonic ballistic missile.

On Monday, state media said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had overseen the test launch of a new strategic cruise missile from a submarine.

Last week, Pyongyang said it had also conducted its first test of a new generation of strategic cruise missiles.