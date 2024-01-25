North Korea announces new type of cruise missile after test launches

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea has claimed to have tested a new type of cruise missile, state media reported on Thursday, a day after South Korea detected several launches.

Pyongyang on Wednesday tried out a new type of strategic cruise missile, the Bulhwasal-3-31, which is under development, the state-controlled media outlet KCNA said.

"The test-fire had no impact on the security of neighboring countries and has nothing to do with the regional situation," the report added.

Tests of cruise missiles are not subject to sanctions against Pyongyang, as UN resolutions only apply to the testing of ballistic missiles. Such weapons, however, can also be used to deliver nuclear warheads.

South Korea's military on Wednesday morning detected several cruise missiles launched by North Korea towards the open sea.

Against the backdrop of the conflict over North Korea's nuclear weapons program, tensions on the Korean Peninsula have increased significantly once again.

The US and South Korea have stepped up their military cooperation, including joint maneuvers, while Pyongyang has conducted tests of nuclear-capable missiles over the past two years.