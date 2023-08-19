North Korea rages against "human scum" after UN criticism

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea on Saturday lashed out at the UN for accusing Kim Jong-un's regime of widespread human rights violations and called North Korean defectors "human scum."

The furious response came after it was condemned at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday for spending heavily on its nuclear arms program while its people go hungry.



Ilhyeok Kim, a North Korean defector, told the council that he had been forced at a young age to work in fields without compensation, and that the grain they grew all went to the military.

"The government turns our blood and sweat into a luxurious life for the leadership and missiles that blast our hard work into the sky," he said.

"The money spent on just one missile could feed us for three months."