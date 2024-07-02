North Korea says it has tested new type of ballistic missile capable of carrying "super-large warhead"

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea says it has successfully tested a new ballistic missile capable of carrying a "super-large warhead," Pyongyang's state media reported on Tuesday.

North Korea, under the rule of Kim Jong Un, has reportedly fired a new ballistic missile capable of carrying a "super-large warhead." © KCNA via REUTERS

State-controlled KCNA news agency quoted the country's Missile Administration as stating the test-fire, held on Monday, was a success.



"The new-type missile is a tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying 4.5 ton-class super-large warhead," KCNA reported.



The test-fire was conducted with a missile "tipped with a simulated heavy warhead to verify flight stability," KCNA said.

The missile "hit accuracy" at the maximum range of 310 miles and the minimum range of 56 miles, it added.

Further tests would be carried out throughout the month, KCNA reported.

On Monday, South Korea said the North had fired two unidentified ballistic missiles from Jangyon, South Hwanghae Province, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap, citing the general staff in Seoul.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have again risen in recent months.

Widely isolated North Korea, under the rule of Kim Jong Un, is subject to international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons and missile program.