China responds to reports of plan to build military base in South Pacific

Suva, Fiji - China insisted that it has no ambitions or plans to establish a major military base in the South Pacific after Fiji's government warned against any such developments in the region.

China insisted it has no ambitions or plans to build a major military base in the South Pacific, after Fiji's government issued a stark warning. © AFP/May James

China's embassy in Fiji insisted that Beijing is not seeking to establish a military base in the South Pacific, and confirmed that aid pledged to developing island nations came with "no political strings attached."

"There is no political strings attached to China's assistance, no imposing one's will onto others, and no empty promises," an embassy spokesperson said in a statement posted on social media on Thursday.

"The claims about 'China setting up a military base in the Pacific' are false narratives," the spokesperson said. "They are baseless and driven by ulterior motives."

The comments come after Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka warned this week against any Chinese efforts to establish a military toehold in the strategically contested region.

"If they want to come, who would welcome them? Not Fiji," Rabuka said during an address in Australia. "And I think that China understands that well."