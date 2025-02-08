North Korea spells out stance on nuclear program in response to Trump

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea reacted to US President Donald Trump 's recent meeting with Japan's prime minister by insisting its nuclear program is not up for negotiation.

North Korea responded to remarks made at a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Japan's prime minister by insisting its nuclear program was non-negotiable. © Collage: REUTERS

Pyongyang reaffirmed its intention to continue developing its nuclear arsenal hours Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed their commitment to the "complete denuclearization of North Korea," according to a Japanese summary of the meeting between the two leaders in Washington.

North Korea said its nuclear weapons should not be flaunted for recognition or used as a "bargaining chip for monetary gain," a commentary by state-controlled KCNA news agency said.

The commentary in the Pyongyang-based media outlet went on to say that the aim of the country's nuclear arsenal was to fight off any attempt of invasion by "hostile forces" infringing on the country's sovereignty "and threaten regional peace."

At a press conference following his meeting with Ishiba, Trump praised his good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"We will have relations with North Korea ... I got along with [Kim] very well as you know," Trump said, referring to his first term in office when he met Kim in person three times.

"We had a good relationship and I think it's a very big asset for everybody that I do get along with him," Trump continued. "I get along with him, he gets along with me and that's a good thing, not a bad thing."

During his first term in office as US president, Trump actively pursued direct diplomacy with Kim.