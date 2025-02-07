Trump presses Japanese PM on US trade deficit and floats tariff threat

Washington DC - Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and US President Donald Trump struck a warm tone at their first meeting on Friday, with Tokyo avoiding tariffs that Trump has slapped on other allies – for now.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (l.) and US President Donald Trump struck a warm tone at their first meeting on Friday. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Heaping praise on each other at the White House, the two leaders pledged to stand together against Chinese "aggression" and said they found a solution for a blocked deal for troubled US Steel.

Trump, however, pressed Ishiba to cut the US trade deficit with Japan to zero and warned that Tokyo could still face tariffs on exported goods if it fails to do so.

Ishiba, an avowed "geek" and model warship fan, has been under pressure to replicate Trump's close relationship with former premier and golf buddy Shinzo Abe.

Both leaders insisted they had struck up a rapport during what was only the second visit by a foreign leader of Trump's new term.

"I was so excited to see such a celebrity on television in person," Ishiba told their joint press conference – while saying he was not trying to "suck up."

"On television, he is frightening and has a very strong personality. But when I met with him, actually, he was very sincere and very powerful."

As they exchanged photographs, Trump praised the 68-year-old Japanese premier as "good looking" – typically one of the former reality TV star's highest orders of praise.

The US president laughed and said, "That's a very good answer," when Ishiba said he could not respond to a "theoretical question" about whether he would retaliate to any US tariffs.

The two leaders also doubled down on decades-old US ties in security and trade – despite fears that Trump could turn on Tokyo as he has with other US allies.