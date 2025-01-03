North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister spotted with kids in rare footage

Rare North Korean state media footage showed the powerful sister of Kim Jong-un with two children, sparking speculation that they could be hers.

Pyongyang, North Korea - Rare North Korean state media footage showed the powerful sister of Kim Jong-un alongside two children, sparking speculation that they could be hers.

Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister, was spotted with two children in rare state media footage, sparking speculation they might be hers.
Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister, was spotted with two children in rare state media footage, sparking speculation they might be hers.  © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Key regime spokesperson Kim Yo Jong was spotted with two youngsters – a boy and a girl – while attending North Korea's New Year art performance.

She was seen holding the boy's hand as the three walked together.

The isolated North has never officially disclosed any information about Kim Yo Jong's marital status or children, but South Korea's intelligence service said it was examining whether the children in the state media footage were hers.

Brazilian President Lula's doctors share health update weeks after surgery
World Brazilian President Lula's doctors share health update weeks after surgery

"We are conducting a detailed analysis while keeping the possibility open," the spy agency said in a statement.

The National Intelligence Service said they had previously detected that Kim Yo Jong might have children, and the ones she was photographed with were in the correct age range.

Seoul's unification ministry told AFP that the art performance event in Pyongyang is understood to be one where participants are expected to accompany their family members, but said it was "unusual" to see Kim Yo Jong with children.

State media footage also showed leader Kim with his teenage daughter, known as Ju Ae.

Who is Kim Yo Jong?

Kim Yo Jong quickly rose through the ranks of the North Korean regime when her brother inherited power.
Kim Yo Jong quickly rose through the ranks of the North Korean regime when her brother inherited power.  © AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS

Kim Yo Jong has long been among her brother's closest lieutenants, and one of the most influential women in the isolated regime.

Born in 1988, according to the South Korean government, she is one of three children born to Kim's father and predecessor, Kim Jong Il, and his third known partner, former dancer Ko Yong Hui.

She was educated in Switzerland alongside her brother and rose rapidly up the ranks once he inherited power after their father's death in 2011.

Putin hails achievements in New Year's speech marking 25 years in power
Russia Putin hails achievements in New Year's speech marking 25 years in power

In April 2015, Seoul's spy agency said that Kim Yo Jong was presumed to be giving birth the following month.

Later, in 2018, the spy agency in the South said it was understood that Kim was pregnant during her visit to South Korea in February of that year for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

More on North Korea: