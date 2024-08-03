North Korea's Kim Jong Un blasts South over flood damage "rumors"

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un accused South Korean media outlets of spreading rumors about flood damage and casualties in his country, state media said Saturday, days after Seoul reached out to offer humanitarian aid.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Premier Kim Tok Hun visit a flood-affected area near the border with China. © KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea said earlier this week there had been unspecified casualties resulting from the flooding in its northern regions, in addition to damage to thousands of homes.



Seoul on Thursday said it was willing to "urgently provide" humanitarian assistance to "North Korean disaster victims" following a South Korean news report that the toll of dead and missing could be as high as 1,500.

The report by TV Chosun, which was later picked up by other outlets, also reported on the possible death of rescue workers killed in helicopter crashes.

But North Korea's Kim slammed the reports for "spreading the false rumor that the human loss ... is expected be over 1,000 or 1,500," according to Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency.

Kim "bitterly censured the inveterate habits and despicable nature of the ROK scum," referring to South Korea, KCNA said Saturday.

The flooding reports constituted a South Korean "smear campaign to bring disgrace upon us and tarnish" the North's image, he added.