Russia continues to back North Korea with call for end to UN sanctions

New York, New York - Russia says it's time to consider ending international sanctions imposed on North Korea , as Moscow and Pyongyang appear to be moving ever closer.

"We think that that to impose sanctions on the country, which are endless, is simply unfair and discouraging," Russia's envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said in New York on Monday.

"So we have to think how to how to modify the central regime on [North Korea]. It cannot last forever," he added.

When asked whether North Korea should be allowed to test nuclear weapons, Nebenzya did not respond despite being pressed several times.

Widely isolated North Korea, under the rule of Kim Jong Un, is subject to far-reaching UN sanctions and import bans due to its nuclear weapons program, including the trade in weapons and the transfer of military technologies to the country.

Despite the sanctions, North Korea has for years been advancing the development of missiles, especially nuclear-capable missiles. The communist leadership views the US and South Korea as its main enemies.

Russia, on the other hand, continues to maintain close ties with Pyongyang.