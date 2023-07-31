Pakistan reeling after suicide bombing kills dozens at party meeting

Khar, Pakistan - Dozens of people were killed and more than 100 wounded Sunday by a suicide bombing at a political gathering of a leading Islamic party in northwest Pakistan , officials said.

A suicide bombing killed dozens at a gathering of members of a leading Islamic party in Pakistan. © Bilal Yasir via REUTERS

The blast targeted the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) party – a government coalition partner led by an influential firebrand cleric – as hundreds of supporters congregated under a canopy in the town of Khar, near the Afghan border.



"The tent had collapsed on one side, trapping people who were desperately attempting to escape," said Abdullah Khan, who tried to help the victims.

"There was utter confusion, with human flesh, limbs, and body parts scattered throughout the area, alongside lifeless bodies."

Sabeeh Ullah, a 24-year-old party supporter who had his arm fractured by the blast, said the scale of injuries was horrifying.

"I found myself lying next to someone who had lost their limbs. The air was filled with the smell of human flesh," he told AFP by phone.

As the toll kept rising, Riaz Anwar -– the health minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province – told AFP late Sunday 44 people had been confirmed killed and over 100 wounded. The death toll was revised up to 54 on Monday morning.

"It was a suicide attack, with the bomber detonating himself in close proximity to the stage," he told AFP.