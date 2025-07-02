China opens up on readiness for tariff and trade discussions with US at WTO

Geneva, Switzerland - China indicated that it is ready and willing to have discussions with the US on trade, tariffs, and subsidies at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

A senior Chinese delegate was cited by Reuters as saying that Beijing had heard "every word" that the US had to say about its trade practices at the WTO and is willing to open discussions with Washington.

The US has said that it is unwilling to engage in WTO reform unless China relinquishes its Special and Differential Treatment (SDT) privileges, which it sees as unfair.

These provisions are given on the basis of China's position as a self-identified developing country, and allows Beijing to claim subsidies and set higher tariffs.

"I see that in the coming negotiations, generally speaking, I don't think China will ask for the SDT," the delegate told Reuters, suggesting that while Beijing won't negotiate on its developing country status, it is willing to move on SDT.

"We welcome the US to come back to the WTO," said the delegate. "We are ready to renegotiate on Article 28 if the US raises their requests here at the WTO."

Article 28 has been a source of tension between the US and China as it allows WTO members to seek better tariff conditions in certain situations.

Tariff conditions are largely under discussion due to President Donald Trump's decision to slap wide-reaching levies on most WTO members under his short-lived "Liberation Day" tariff regime.