Palau youth lay out harmful impacts of US militarization in landmark human rights complaint

Hagåtña, Guam - The Indigenous people of the Republic of Palau are stepping up their fight against US militarization of their island country with a new human rights complaint.

The Republic of Palau, whose largest city is Koror, consists of around 340 islands in the Micronesia subregion of Oceania. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Guam-based Blue Ocean Law, backed by the Center for Constitutional Rights, filed the submission with the UN Special Rapporteur on Indigenous Peoples and the UN Special Rapporteur on the human right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, on behalf of the grassroots Ebiil Society and seven Palauan high school students.



Palau (also known as Belau in the Indigenous language) is a state consisting of around 340 islands in the Micronesia subregion of Oceania.

Spain first colonized Palau in 1885 before selling Micronesia to Germany after the Spanish-American War. Japan captured the islands during World War I, and they were then seized by the US during World War II.

After decades of American administration, Palau gained its independence in 1994 when a compact of free association with the US came into effect – but not without severe limitations to Palauan sovereignty.

The compact granted the US the "full authority and responsibility for security or defense matters in or relating to Palau" and to "conduct within the lands, water and airspace of Palau the activities and operations necessary for the exercise of its authority and responsibility."

It also gave the US the authority to designate and operate military sites in Palau, so long as they comply with environmental laws.