Philippines and US kick off joint military drills ahead of Hegseth visit

Manila, Philippines - The Philippine and US militaries kicked off joint exercises involving a combined 5,000 troops on Monday, Manila said, days before new US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was set to visit the Southeast Asian country.

A High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is fired during a live fire exercise with Philippine and US troops in March 2023. © REUTERS

The weeks-long operation, an opening salvo of the broader Balikatan exercises that will next month include the countries' navies and air forces, comes as tensions with China over the disputed South China Sea are at a high.

The two armies will focus "on enhancing combined/joint all-domain operations, reinforcing warfighting capabilities, and showcasing a strong bilateral commitment to safeguarding the Philippines' territorial integrity," the military said in a statement.

Hegseth is scheduled to meet his counterpart Gilberto Teodoro on Friday in Manila, part of a trip that will also take him to treaty ally Japan and the World War II battleground island of Iwo Jima.

It marks his first visit to Asia since his appointment by President Donald Trump and Senate confirmation hearing.

Manila and Washington, longstanding treaty allies, have deepened their defense cooperation since Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos took office in 2022 and began pushing back on Beijing's sweeping claims to the South China Sea.

In 2023, the two countries inked a deal to expand US access to an additional four military bases, bringing the total to nine across the archipelago nation.