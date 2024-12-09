Philippines volcano sends enormous ash column into the sky in explosive eruption

Philippines - A volcano erupted in the central Philippines on Monday, sending a huge ash column high into the sky as the government ordered the evacuation of surrounding villages.

A screengrab from footage taken on December 9, 2024, shows the eruption of Kanlaon volcano as seen from Biak na Bato village in La Castellana town in Negros Occidental province, central Philippines. © DIANNE PAULA ABENDAN / COURTESY OF DIANNE PAULA ABENDAN / FACEBOOK / AFP

Rising more than 8,000 feet above sea level on the central island of Negros, Kanlaon is one of 24 active volcanoes in the Philippines.

"An explosive eruption occurred at the summit vent of Kanlaon Volcano at 3:03 PM today," the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in a statement.

"All local government units are advised to evacuate the six-kilometer (four-mile) radius from the summit of the volcano and must be prepared for additional evacuation if activity warrants," it added.

"Evacuations are ongoing" in four upland villages of La Castellana town, on the volcano's southwest slope, municipal police officer Staff Sergeant Ronel Arevalo told AFP.

He said he did not have the total number of residents to be evacuated.