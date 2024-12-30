Azerbaijan claims Russia made promise that hints at admission of responsibility for downing of plane

Baku, Azerbaijan - Azerbaijan said Monday that the Kremlin had promised to punish those responsible for the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane believed to have been shot at by Russian air defenses.

Azerbaijan on Monday claimed Russia had promised to punish the "guilty people" involved in the downing of a passenger jet on Christmas Day. © Handout / Kazakhstan's emergency situations ministry / AFP

The AZAL Embraer 190 jet crash-landed in Kazakhstan on December 25, killing 38 of the 67 people on board.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has demanded that Moscow accept responsibility for mistakenly shooting the plane as it tried to make a scheduled landing at Grozny airport in south Russia.

Russia has not confirmed that one of its air-defense missiles hit the plane, though President Vladimir Putin told Aliyev in a phone call over the weekend that the systems were active at the time and that he was sorry the incident took place in Russian airspace.

Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor said in a statement Monday that the head of Russia's Investigative Committee had told Baku: "Intensive measures are being carried out to identify the guilty people and bring them to criminal responsibility."

Russia has opened a criminal inquiry into the incident but has not yet publicly claimed responsibility.

Aliyev had issued a rare forthright condemnation of Moscow – a close partner of Baku – on Sunday.

He said the plane was "hit by accident" but was angry that Russia had apparently tried to hide the cause of the crash. Demanding that Putin apologize, Aliyev also slammed what he called an attempted cover-up.

Russia said Grozny, in the southern Russian region of Chechnya, was being attacked by Ukrainian drones when the plane approached to make its landing through thick fog.