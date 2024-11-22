Here's what North Korea reportedly got from Russia in return for sending troops into Ukraine war

Moscow, Russia - Russia provided North Korea with oil, anti-air missiles and economic help in exchange for troops to support Moscow's war on Ukraine, South Korean officials and a research group said Friday.

North Korea's alliance with Russia reportedly got it oil and financial deals, according to reports from South Korea and a research group. © VLADIMIR SMIRNOV / POOL / AFP

The US and South Korea have accused the nuclear-armed North of sending more than 10,000 soldiers to help Russia fight Ukraine.

Asked what Seoul believes the North has received for the deployment, South Korea's top security advisor Shin Won-sik said: "It has been identified that equipment and anti-aircraft missiles aimed at reinforcing Pyongyang's vulnerable air defense system have been delivered to North Korea."

Speaking to local broadcaster SBS, Shin added that North Korea has received "various forms of economic support."

Separately, non-profit research group Open Source Centre said Pyongyang obtained oil shipments from Russia.

It cited satellite images showing that more than a dozen North Korean oil tankers making a total of 43 trips to an oil terminal in Russia's ports over the last eight months, according to a BBC report. Pictures also showed empty tanks leaving almost full after arrival.