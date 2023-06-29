Is Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia for negotiations?

St. Petersburg, Russia - US military experts expect further negotiations about the future of the Russian mercenary Wagner group following the sudden end of a brief armed uprising against the Russian military at the weekend.

Reports suggest Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin (l.) may have returned to Russia to negotiate terms following his aborted uprising. © Collage: REUTERS

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin may have returned to Russia to negotiate the details of an agreement with the authorities, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report released late on Wednesday.



Moscow had earlier dropped criminal proceedings against Prigozhin and the Wagner mercenary fighters, following what was the escalation of a long-simmering power struggle between the Wagner chief and the Russian military leadership.

Wagner forces had temporarily occupied the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and also advanced towards Moscow on Saturday, before the uprising was called off.

Prigozhin is the head of the Concord business empire – which owns and operates several restaurants – in Russia. Concord businesses are also involved in pro-Russian and anti-Western disinformation campaigns for social media manipulation.