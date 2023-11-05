Kremlin spokesperson denies doppelganger: "We have only one Putin"

Vladimir Putin and Kremlin spokespeople have rejected claims that the Russian president uses a body double. © Sputnik/Grigory Sysoev/Pool via REUTERS

"Now experts are puzzling over whether there are three or four and who it is we see every day," Peskov said to young people in Moscow on Saturday, referring to discussions on social networks about possible doubles of the president. "We have only one Putin!"



Peskov was speaking at the Rossiya forum with a large exhibition on the achievements of the world's largest country in terms of surface area under the leadership of Putin, who has ruled Russia for more than 20 years and is also likely to run in the next presidential election scheduled for March.

Peskov has recently repeatedly rejected reports that Putin was using doubles or was ill. For example, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, has repeatedly claimed that Putin was terminally ill.

The "dictator" had no fewer than three doppelgangers who had been adapted to Putin's appearance by means of plastic surgery, Budanov has said.

Putin himself once said that he had been advised to use a double for official appointments in the past for security reasons. "The idea came up, but I refrained from using doubles," he said.