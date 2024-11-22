Kremlin thinks US got Putin's message after unprecedented missile attack on Ukraine

Moscow, Ukraine - The Kremlin on Friday said it was in "no doubt" that the US had understood the warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin following a hypersonic intermediate-range missile strike on Ukraine.

"We are in no doubt that the current administration in Washington has had the chance to familiarize itself with this announcement and understand it," spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters a day after the unprecedented launch of a missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Putin on Thursday said the conflict in Ukraine had characteristics of a "global" war and did not rule out strikes on Western countries.

Peskov thinks the message was "comprehensive, clear, and logical".

In recent days, Ukraine has fired US and UK-supplied missiles at Russian territory for the first time, escalating already sky-high tensions in the nearly three-year-long conflict.

Moscow says this makes Western countries that authorize Ukraine to use their missiles to hit Russia direct participants in the conflict.

"The main message is that the reckless decisions and actions of Western countries, which produce missiles, supply them to Ukraine and subsequently take part in carrying out strikes on Russian territory, cannot remain without a reaction from the Russian side," Peskov said.