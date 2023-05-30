Lindsey Graham's Ukraine war remarks spark outrage and a criminal case in Russia

Moscow, Russia - The head of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, has ordered his agency to initiate criminal proceedings over remarks by Senator Lindsey Graham that appear to cheer on Russian deaths in Ukraine .

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (l.) welcomes Senator Lindsey Graham at their meeting on Friday amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. The politician has been panned for his comments about the Russians, saying the war is "the best money we've ever spent." © Collage: REUTERS

"In a video circulated on the internet, US Senator Lindsey Graham spoke about US financial involvement in the killing of Russian citizens during a meeting with the President of Ukraine," the agency announced on its Telegram channel.

The senator's "Russophobic" comments were being legally evaluated, added the statement by Russia's most senior investigative body.

The background is a video of President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent meeting with Graham that appeared on social networks on Friday, and was heavily circulated throughout the weekend.

Zelensky thanked the United States for its help in defending Ukrainians' freedom. In response, Graham appeared to say: "And the Russians are dying... The best money we ever spent."

However, the word "dying" is not clearly audible and some commentators speculated that Graham may have said "are done." There is a pause between the two sentences because the video was cut at that point.

In Russia, as well as online, the comments have caused a swell of outrage. Before the criminal proceedings were initiated, Russian leadership had already verbally criticized Graham's alleged statement.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov spoke of a "disgrace" that such senators represented the United States. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova declared that US investments had caused World War II and the Holocaust.