Putin and US envoy Witkoff hold "constructive" talks ahead of sanctions deadline

Russian President Vladimir Putin (pictured) held "constructive" talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said. © Mikhail Metzel / POOL / AFP

US President Donald Trump, who had boasted he could end the conflict within 24 hours of taking office, has given Russia until Friday to make progress towards peace or face new penalties.

But three rounds of Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul have failed to make headway on a ceasefire, with the two sides far apart in their demands.

Russia has escalated drone and missile attacks against its pro-Western neighbor to a record high and accelerated its advance on the ground.

"A quite useful and constructive conversation took place," Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists, including AFP, after the three-hour meeting.

Putin and Witkoff exchanged "signals" on their positions, Ushakov said, without elaborating.

The Kremlin released a video of Putin shaking hands with Witkoff at the start of the meeting.

Ahead of the talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Washington to increase its pressure on Moscow to agree to a ceasefire.