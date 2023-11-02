Putin officially pulls Russia out of Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty

Moscow, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a law revoking his country's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially sealed Russia's exit from the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty on Thursday (file photo). © via REUTERS

The 1996 treaty outlaws all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons, though it never came into force because some key countries – including the US and China – never ratified it.



The West has accused Russia of using reckless nuclear rhetoric since it launched its offensive on Ukraine last February.

Vladimir Putin last week oversaw ballistic missile drills in what Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said was practice for a "massive" retaliatory nuclear strike against an unnamed enemy.

He also said last month he was "not ready to say" whether Russia would carry out live nuclear tests.

The bill to revoke the treaty passed through Russia's parliament last month in a fast-track process.

During parliamentary hearings, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the move to revoke the treaty was a response to US "cynicism" and "boorish attitudes" on nuclear weapons.