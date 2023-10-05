Russia has successfully tested a nuclear-powered missile, says Putin

Russia has successfully tested a nuclear-powered cruise missile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday. © VLADIMIR SMIRNOV / POOL / AFP

The Burevestnik missile had undergone a "final successful test," Putin said at the Valdai Discussion Club forum in Sochi.



Citing satellite images, The New York Times previously reported that Russia might indeed be preparing Burevestnik tests in the Arctic. Putin's statement corroborates these suspicions.

Putin also said that work on the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads was "effectively completed" and had been put into service a few weeks ago. This was originally planned for 2022, however.

At the forum, Putin also mentioned to representatives from around 40 countries that Russia could theoretically reverse the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. The treaty, which provides for a comprehensive ban of nuclear explosions, was passed in 1996 but has not yet come into force because not all states that have nuclear technology have ratified it.

Speaking to the Valdai Discussion Club in the southern city of Sochi, Putin also said that Europe was already in recession and that Western aid to Ukraine would lead to a further deterioration of economic as well as living standards in the West.

