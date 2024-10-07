Robert Gilman, former US Marine jailed in Russia, handed additional prison term

Moscow, Russia - A Russian court on Monday sentenced an American man already serving a sentence for kicking a police officer to an additional seven years for violence in prison.

Ex-US Marine Robert Gilman has been sentenced to seven more years in a Russian prison. © IMAGO / SNA

Robert Gilman, who was serving three and a half years in prison for attacking a policeman while drunk in the western city of Voronezh in 2022, was given seven years and one month for violence against prison staff, RIA Novosti news agency reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.