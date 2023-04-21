Russia accidentally attacks itself as warplane fires on Belgorod

Belgorod, Russia - A Russian warplane accidentally fired on the city of Belgorod in Russia on Thursday, causing an explosion and damaging buildings, Moscow said.

The explosion left a large crater in the city center, Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said on Telegram.



The Defense Ministry said a Su-34 fighter jet was flying over the city when an "unplanned launch of ammunition occurred."

Investigations are under way into the incident, which left two women injured, shattered windows and damaged cars and power poles.

Belgorod is close to Ukraine and attacks against its territory are frequently launched from the city. At the same time, the region itself has become increasingly the target of shelling in recent months.

Russia fired at Ukraine with more than two dozen Iranian-made drones in the past 24 hours, Ukraine's general staff said on Thursday morning.