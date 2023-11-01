Spy agency reveals huge suspected North Korea and Russia arms deal

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea has provided Russia with over one million artillery rounds to use in its war with Ukraine with Pyongyang appearing to receive advice on satellite technology in return, a South Korean lawmaker said Wednesday, citing Seoul's spy agency.

The countries' leaders, Kim Jong Un (l.) and Vladimir Putin (r.), held a summit in September in Russia's far east, with the United States subsequently claiming Pyongyang had begun providing Moscow with weapons. © VLADIMIR SMIRNOV / POOL / AFP

Russia and North Korea, who are historic allies, are both under a raft of global sanctions – Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, and Pyongyang for its testing of nuclear weapons.

The countries' leaders, Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, held a summit in September in Russia's far east, with the US subsequently claiming Pyongyang had begun providing Moscow with weapons.

The South's National Intelligence Service (NIS) told lawmakers at a closed-door parliamentary audit on Wednesday that North Korea had made at least 10 arms transfers to Russia since August.

"The NIS has learned that more than one million artillery rounds have been transferred," lawmaker Yoo Sang-bum told reporters after the audit.

"It's analyzed to be sufficient for around two months in the Russia-Ukraine war."