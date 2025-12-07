Russia gushes over Trump administration's radical changes to US National Security Strategy

Moscow, Russia - Russia has welcomed changes in the US National Security Strategy, saying the adjustments that marked a radical departure from Washington's previous policy were "largely consistent" with Moscow's vision.

Russia enthusiastically endorsed the Trump administration's changes to the US National Security Strategy. © Collage: Natalia KOLESNIKOVA & STAFF / AFP

Washington's new National Security Strategy, published early Friday, took aim at allies in Europe, calling it over-regulated, lacking in "self-confidence" and facing "civilizational erasure" due to immigration.

The document stated that the US would also prevent other powers from dominating but added: "This does not mean wasting blood and treasure to curtail the influence of all the world's great and middle powers."

Commenting on the changes, the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Donald Trump's administration was "fundamentally different from the previous ones".

"The adjustments we're seeing, I would say, are largely consistent with our vision," Peskov said in an interview with state TV station Rossiya aired Sunday.

"President Trump is currently strong in terms of domestic political positions. And this gives him the opportunity to adjust the concept to suit his vision," Peskov added.

The publication of the updated security strategy came as officials from Kyiv held talks in Florida with Trump's envoys on the US-drafted plan to end the near four-year war in Ukraine.

Three days of talks produced no apparent breakthrough.