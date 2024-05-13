Russia opts for major shake-up as Putin dismisses key figure in Ukraine war

Moscow, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed his defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, in a major shake-up amid Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (l.) has been dismissed by President Vladimir Putin in a major shake-up announced Sunday evening. © Alexey NIKOLSKY / POOL / AFP

More than two years after Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor, Shoigu move into a new role, replacing Nikolai Patrushev as secretary of the National Security Council, the Kremlin announced.



Earlier, state news agency TASS cited the upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, as saying that Shoigu's successor is set to be the former deputy prime minister, Andrei Belousov.

Putin was sworn in for a new term of office just a few days ago.

"Today, the winner on the battlefield is the one who is more open to innovation and its implementation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, explaining the decision to appoint a civilian to head the Ministry of Defense.



Belousov is not only a civil servant but has also worked successfully in politics for many years and advised Putin on economic issues.

He is "undoubtedly the best candidate" to expand the Russian defense industry complex and introduce new technologies, Sergei Gavrilov, a lawmaker in the lower house, or Duma, was quoted as saying by TASS.