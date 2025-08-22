Russia says "no meeting planned" with Ukraine's Zelensky despite Trump claims

Moscow, Russia - Russia Friday ruled out an immediate meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, as diplomatic tension escalated with the Ukrainian president and US mediation efforts appeared to stumble.

US President Donald Trump (c.) on Friday said setting up a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) and Russian leader Vladimir Putin (r.) is as hard as mixing "oil and vinegar." © Mandel NGAN and ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said "no meeting" between Vladimir Putin and Zelensky was planned, as NATO chief Mark Rutte visited Kyiv, largely to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump previously raised expectations for a swift summit between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents by saying they had both agreed to meet after Zelensky, Rutte, and Kyiv's European allies visited the White House on Monday.

On Friday, Lavrov dashed hopes for direct Putin-Zelensky talks to resolve the conflict, now in its fourth year, by questioning the Ukrainian president's legitimacy and repeating the Kremlin's maximalist claims.

"There is no meeting planned," Lavrov said in a Friday interview with NBC's Meet the Press with Kristen Welker.

Lavrov told the broadcaster that Putin was "ready to meet Zelensky" as soon as an agenda was prepared, adding that the agenda was "not ready at all."

Speaking alongside Rutte in Kyiv, Zelensky said Ukraine had "no agreements with the Russians," saying Ukraine had only agreed with Trump on how the diplomatic direction could proceed.

On Thursday, he had accused Russia of "trying to wriggle out of holding a meeting," adding that Moscow wanted to continue the offensive.

Trump on Friday compared the two men to "oil and vinegar."

"They don't get along too well, for obvious reasons," he told reporters in Washington.