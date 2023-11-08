Russia puts another ICC judge on wanted list over Putin arrest warrant

Moscow, Russia - Russia said on Wednesday that it had put on its wanted list another judge of the International Criminal Court, which is seeking the arrest of President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine conflict .

After the International Criminal Court put out an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, Russia has put judge Sergio Gerarde Ugaldo Godinez on its wanted list. © Sputnik/Sergei Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

"Wanted in the framework of a criminal investigation," said a notice in the interior ministry's database, referring to Sergio Gerarde Ugaldo Godinez, a Costa Rica judge on the Hague-based ICC.



The notice did not provide details on the allegations against Godinez.

In March, the ICC announced an arrest warrant for Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

The ICC also issued a warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights, on similar charges.

Russia, which is not a member of the ICC, insists the warrant against Putin is "void."