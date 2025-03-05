Russia responds to Zelensky's U-turn on negotiations amid clash with Trump

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (l.) responded to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky's willingness to return to the negotiating table with the US and Russia. © Collage: Maxim Shemetov / POOL / AFP & REUTERS

But Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov questioned the practicality of such talks, noting that Zelensky had legally barred negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin through a decree he signed in 2022.

"So, in general, the approach is positive, but the nuances have not yet changed," Peskov said. "For the time being, there's still a legal ban on the president of Ukraine negotiating with the Russian side."

Zelensky said on Tuesday he was ready to work under US President Donald Trump's "strong leadership" to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine, days after their explosive Oval Office meeting in which Zelensky called Putin a "killer and terrorist."

The fiery exchange led to Trump to pause US military aid to Ukraine as a pressure tactic to get him to move toward a quick end to the war launched by Russia.

Peskov also responded to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's offer to host negotiations in Minsk, calling it "the best place" due to Belarus being Russia's "most important ally."