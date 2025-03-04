Zelensky appeals to Trump as US cuts Ukraine aid: "Time to make things right"

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday said he wanted to "make things right" with Donald Trump and to work under the US President's "strong leadership" to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) on Tuesday said he wanted to "make things right" with Donald Trump. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

In his first public comments since Trump halted US military aid to Ukraine overnight, Zelensky called for a "truce" in the sea and sky as a first step to securing an end to the three-year-long war.

"Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump's strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," Zelensky said in a post on X.

He said Ukraine was ready to agree to a "truce in the sky – ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure – and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same."

Zelensky clashed with Trump and US Vice-President JD Vance over Washington's stance on the war in a stunning exchange in the Oval Office on Friday.

The spat capped weeks of escalating tensions between the two leaders, after Trump called his Ukrainian counterpart a "dictator" and Zelensky said the Republican had succumbed to Russian "disinformation".