Russia says Trump showed "restraint" by not hitting Zelensky during White House brawl

Moscow, Russia - Russia 's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday said US President Donald Trump showed "restraint" by not hitting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during their shouting match in the White House.

US President Donald Trump (r.) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (l.) meet in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday in Washington, DC. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

I think Zelensky's biggest lie of all his lies was his assertion in the White House that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was alone, without support," she wrote on Telegram.

"How Trump and Vance held back from hitting that scumbag is a miracle of restraint," she said.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, called Zelensky an "insolent pig" who had received "a proper slap down in the Oval Office."

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, called the heated confrontation between Trump and Zelensky "historic."

Dmitriev was one of Moscow's negotiators in the Russian-American talks held on February 18 in Saudi Arabia – the first since Russia began its Ukraine offensive in 2022.