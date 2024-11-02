Russia sentencing of former US consulate worker condemned by State Department

Washington DC - The US said Saturday that it "strongly condemns" Russia 's conviction and sentencing of a former employee of the US consulate in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.

The allegations were "entirely fictitious and without merit," said the statement from US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Robert Shonov, who worked for the consulate for more than 25 years, was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison for "secret collaboration with a foreign state," Russian agencies said Friday.

The US State Department, in a sharply worded statement Saturday, said the "conviction on meritless allegations is an egregious injustice."

The allegations were "entirely fictitious and without merit," said the statement from spokesman Matthew Miller.

Shonov worked for the consulate until 2021 when Moscow imposed restrictions on local staff working for foreign missions.

Afterward, he worked as a private contractor compiling press accounts from publicly accessible Russian media "in strict compliance with Russia's laws," according to the State Department.

Shonov was arrested in 2023 on suspicion of passing secret information about Russia's war in Ukraine to the US in exchange for money.

According to the judgment published on a regional court website, 400,000 rubles ($4,100) and an electronic device were seized.

In September 2023, Russia expelled two US diplomats it accused of acting as liaison agents for Shonov.