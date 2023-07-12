Russia threatens "countermeasures" if US sends cluster bombs to Ukraine

Moscow, Russia – Russia on Wednesday said it would respond if Ukraine used cluster bombs against its troops, after Washington controversially pledged the weapons to Kyiv.

Russia warned the US against sending controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine. © REUTERS

"The potential use of this type of munitions changes the situation, and of course it would force Russia to take countermeasures," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov insisted that the war in Ukraine will not end until the West stops trying to defeat Moscow.

In an interview with the Indonesian newspaper Kompas ahead of meetings with his Southeast Asian counterparts in Jakarta this week, Lavrov lambasted the US and its allies for supporting Ukraine.



"It will continue until the West abandons its plans to maintain dominance and its obsession with inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia through the hands of its puppet, Kyiv," he said of the Ukraine conflict.

"There has been no sign of a change in their position and we are seeing how America and its accomplices are continuously pumping weapons into Ukraine and pushing (Zelensky) to continue fighting."