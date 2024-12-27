Russia under growing pressure amid reports that it shot down Azerbaijan Airlines jet

The Kremlin it wouldn't comment on the Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash until an inquiry was completed, amid reports the jet was hit by a Russian missile.

Moscow, Russia - The Kremlin said Friday that it would not comment on the deadly crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane until an inquiry was completed, after reports the jet was targeted by a Russian air defense missile.

The Azerbaijan Airlines jet crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau, an oil and gas hub, on Wednesday after going off course for undetermined reasons. Of the 67 people on board, 38 died. "An investigation is underway, and until the conclusions of the investigation, we do not consider we have the right to make any comments and we will not do so," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. The Embraer 190 aircraft was supposed to fly northwest from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to Grozny in Chechnya, southern Russia, but instead diverted far off course across the Caspian Sea. An investigation into the incident is underway, with the pro-government Azerbaijani website Caliber citing unnamed officials as saying they believed a Russian missile fired from a Pantsir-S air defense system downed the plane.

Azerbaijani lawmaker waiting for Russia to take responsibility

The crash killed 38 of 67 people on board the Embraer 190 aircraft. Azerbaijan Airlines said Friday that it was suspending flights to a total of seven Russian cities, "taking into account flight safety risks", after earlier saying it had stopped flights to Grozny and to Makhachkala in Dagestan, which neighbors Chechnya. Rasim Musabekov, an Azerbaijani lawmaker, urged Russia to apologize for the incident. "They have to accept this, punish those to blame, promise that such a thing will not happen again, express regrets, and readiness to pay compensation," Musabekov told AFP in an interview. "We are waiting for Russia to do this." He said the plane "was damaged in the sky over Grozny and asked to make an emergency landing." "According to all the rules of aviation, they should have allowed this and organized it." Instead, the plane was not allowed to land at Grozny or nearby Russian airports and was "sent far away" across the Caspian Sea to Kazakhstan with "GPS switched off," Musabekov said. If air defenses were operating near Grozny airport, "they should have closed the airspace. The plane should have been turned around as it approached Grozny. Why wasn't this done?" he added.