Russian jet "harasses" and damages US drone in "dangerously close" incident

Washington DC - A Russian fighter jet came "dangerously close" to an unmanned US military drone during its mission to fight the extremist milita organization Islamic State over Syria, the US military announced on Tuesday.

A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone seen in a hanger (file photo). © REUTERS

The Air Force said the Russian fighter aircraft was "harassing the MQ-9 and deploying flares from a position directly overhead on Sunday, with only a few meters of separation between aircraft.

"One of the Russian flares struck the US MQ-9, severely damaging its propeller."

"Fortunately, the MQ-9 crew was able to maintain flight and safely recover the aircraft to its home base," they continued.

"The Russian fighter’s blatant disregard for flight safety detracts from our mission to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.

"We call upon the Russian forces in Syria to put an immediate end to this reckless, unprovoked, and unprofessional behavior," the statement said.