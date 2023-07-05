Russian journalist in "difficult" condition after horrific assault

Moscow, Russia - Award-winning Russian investigative journalist Elena Milashina, who was badly beaten in the republic of Chechnya, is in a "difficult" condition in a Moscow hospital, her editor told AFP on Wednesday.

Novaya Gazeta investigative reporter Elena Milashina has been hospitalized in Moscow after being badly beaten bu attackers in Chechnya. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

International press freedom and rights groups voiced concern after Milashina said she had been beaten and held at gunpoint with a lawyer during a work trip to the volatile region in southern Russia earlier this week.



"Milashina is in Moscow in hospital. Her condition is, frankly, difficult: she was really severely beaten, beaten with a stick," Dmitry Muratov, the editor of her paper Novaya Gazeta, told AFP reporters in the Russian capital.

Novaya Gazeta published a video of Milashina in hospital with her head shaven and her hands bandaged.

Human Rights Watch said the attackers shaved her head and poured a green-colored dye over her.

The Kremlin and the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, said those responsible should be identified.

On Wednesday, Vladimir Putin's spokesman said that it would take time for a full probe to be conducted, and that investigators were carrying out their work.

"Let's just wait. The reactions have all been voiced and now all actions are being taken," Dmitry Peskov told reporters.