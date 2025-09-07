US preparing to increase pressure on Russia after latest brutal assault on Ukraine

Washington DC - US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that Washington was prepared to "increase pressure" on Russia , but that Europe must also act to truly force Moscow to the negotiating table.

This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Sunday, shows a fire at the Ukrainian government building in Kyiv, following an overnight attack, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. © Handout / Ukrainian State Emergency Service / AFP

The remarks came after Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with its largest wave of drones and missiles since beginning its full-scale invasion over three years ago, despite efforts by President Donald Trump to halt the fighting.

Bessent said that Trump and his vice president, JD Vance, had a "very productive call" with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday, and that he had also spoken with the EU leader.

"We are talking about what can the two – EU and the US – do together. And we are prepared to increase pressure on Russia," Bessent told NBC's Meet the Press program.

"But we need our European partners to follow us," he said.